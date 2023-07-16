7 NFL Wide Receivers in Best Position for Breakout Season in 2023

0 of 6

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Identifying wide receivers that are primed for a breakout year—especially given the popularity of fantasy football—has become a staple of the NFL offseason.

While the definition of a "breakout" season is a bit nebulous, the context for each candidate is important. Some players have little previous NFL production, and others—such as Jahan Dotson or Christian Watson—could improve from, say, 600 yards to 1,000.

For our purposes, though, the cutoff is players who haven't yet exceeded 500 yards in any pro season but have, thanks to favorable circumstances, at least 800-yard potential in 2023.

Rookies are not considered because the focus is on wideouts who can be compared to their past performance.