    Windhorst: 'I Do Think' LeBron James Still Has Interest in Playing with Kyrie Irving

    Adam WellsJuly 14, 2023

    Even though the reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving didn't happen this summer, the 19-time All-Star isn't totally over the idea of once again teaming up with his former Cleveland Cavaliers running mate.

    On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 8:40 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he thinks James maintains interest in playing with Irving:

    "I will say this. I do think LeBron has an interest in playing with Kyrie Irving again. I think he likes the idea of playing with Kyrie, the concept of playing with Kyrie and Anthony Davis. I have long said the best big-man pairing that LeBron's ever had, as far as pure fit, is Anthony Davis. I believe the best guard pairing LeBron's ever had is Kyrie Irving."

