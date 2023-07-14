WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 14

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The battle for supremacy in SmackDown women's division continued Friday night on Fox as Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

Given the events of late, Charlotte Flair and Damage CTRL's Bayley and Iyo Sky were sure to be lurking, but did any make their presence felt before a winner could be determined?

Elsewhere on the show, what response did Roman Reigns have for his cousin, Jey Uso, after a blockbuster challenge from The Right Hand Man at the conclusion of last week's show?

Find out with this recap of the July 14 episode, live from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.