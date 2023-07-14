WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 14July 14, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 14
The battle for supremacy in SmackDown women's division continued Friday night on Fox as Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.
Given the events of late, Charlotte Flair and Damage CTRL's Bayley and Iyo Sky were sure to be lurking, but did any make their presence felt before a winner could be determined?
Elsewhere on the show, what response did Roman Reigns have for his cousin, Jey Uso, after a blockbuster challenge from The Right Hand Man at the conclusion of last week's show?
Find out with this recap of the July 14 episode, live from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Match Card
- WWE Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)
- The fallout from Jey Uso's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challenge
- United States Championship Invitational Fatal 4-Way Match: AJ Styles vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller*
- Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Pretty Deadly
Announced in advance for Friday's show were:
*Winner faces the winner of next week's Fatal 4-Way for a shot at Austin Theory's US title.
