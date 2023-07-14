Jamahal Hill Will Relinquish UFC Light Heavyweight Title After Achilles Injury

Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has relinquished his title due to an injury.

Hill made the announcement announced on his YouTube channel, noting he ruptured his Achilles tendon and will be out "awhile."

Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January to win the championship. Jiří Procházka was next in line to challenge for the light-heavyweight crown, but a date for the bout had not been determined.

In a May 8 interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Hill said he was "hearing" UFC 292 on Aug. 19 in Boston was the target date for the bout.

Procházka, who suffered a shoulder injury in November that caused him to vacate the light heavyweight title, said shortly after Hill's comments that an August return "is still early for me" because he wants to make sure he's back at 100 percent both physically and mentally.

On June 11, Hill said in an interview with The Schmo (h/t Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie) he was at a point where he just wanted an opponent: "I don't care who it is."

The 205-pound title has been stuck in a near-constant state of limbo since Procházka vacated it. Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev were put in a bout for the belt at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, but they fought to a five-round draw to keep the championship vacant.

Hill's bout with Teixeira was his first match for a title in his UFC career. He was dominant in the bout, earning a victory by unanimous decision with 50-44 scores from all three judges. The 32-year-old has won four consecutive fights since suffering his first career loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263.

This marks the third time the UFC light heavyweight title has been vacated in the past three years. Prior to the injuries that forced Procházka and Hill to drop the championship, Jon Jones vacated it in August 2020 when he was embroiled in a contract dispute with the promotion.