Former NFL QB Philip Rivers, Wife Tiffany Announce They're Expecting 10th Child

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Philip Rivers will soon be able to quarterback an entire 11-person offense made up of just himself and his children.

Rivers revealed he and his wife, Tiffany, are expecting their 10th child in October. The couple has seven girls and two boys ranging from age four to 21 and will welcome a baby boy in the Fall.

"We've had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap," Rivers said, per Ben Thomas of AL.com. "We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy."

Rivers played 17 seasons in the NFL for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts and was one of the best quarterbacks of his generation as an eight-time Pro Bowler. He retired following the 2020 campaign, which was his only one with Indianapolis.

He is now a high school football coach in Alabama.