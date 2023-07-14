Brewers' Burnes on Trade Rumors: 'Heard We're Actually Trying to Win Baseball Games'

John Fisher/Getty Images

Having good players is the easiest way to win baseball games, so the Milwaukee Brewers are going to keep theirs ahead of the stretch run this season.

"From what I've heard, that won't happen," pitcher Corbin Burnes said of a possible sell-off, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. "I've heard we're actually trying to win baseball games. I think a lot of people probably know that wasn't the best thing to do last year after the way the year finished."

Heyman reported in June that Milwaukee does not plan on selling at the trade deadline this season like it did last year with a move that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.

The report specifically highlighted Burnes, who is under contract through 2024, as someone who "isn't going anywhere."

Milwaukee is 49-42 on the season and one game behind the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the National League Central. Burnes, who made the third All-Star Game of his career this year, is a major reason why the team is a contender with a 3.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 107.1 innings.

If he and the Brewers can accomplish their outlandish goal of actually winning baseball games, he could be a significant factor in October as well.