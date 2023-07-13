X

    Paul Pierce: Heat 'Won't Make It out of the 1st Round' with Damian Lillard Trade

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 13, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 29: The Miami Heat team huddles in the locker room with the Bob Cousy Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 29, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat have been to three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals during that span and could be adding Damian Lillard to the core.

    But Paul Pierce doesn't think they will make it past the first round next season if they do.

    "They won't make it out of the first round," he said during a discussion with Tracy McGrady and Rachel Nichols for Showtime when talking about the Heat with the hypothetical addition of Lillard.

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    Paul Pierce on Damian Lillard potentially joining the Heat: "They won't make it out of the first round."<br>Me and Tracy McGrady: 👀<br>Let's just say a lively discussion ensued ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/oM7gESwZsD">pic.twitter.com/oM7gESwZsD</a>

    Pierce highlighted how important depth is for a playoff run and noted Gabe Vincent and Max Strus both went elsewhere this offseason. Presumably, players like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson would also be gone in a trade that brought Lillard to Miami, further undercutting the depth.

    Still, a core of Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would be tough to beat.

    Throw in arguably the best current coach in the NBA in Erik Spoelstra and a history of organizational success when it comes to finding role players who can thrive—which McGrady and Nichols pointed out—and it is difficult to envision the Heat losing in the first round.

    But Pierce, who famously battled Miami in multiple playoff series during his career and could have an element of bias, thinks the team will be in for an early exit.

