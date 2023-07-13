Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas Announces Competitive Return Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Former Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas seems to be making a return to gymnastics.

Having not competed since the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Douglas seemed to announce Thursday that she is targeting a 2024 return in an Instagram post, her first since taking a break from social media last August.

"Hey guys, long time no post. As you all know i stepped back from the socials and in that time i did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began," Douglas wrote. "It's so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears for many years, i've had an ache in my heart, but i didn't want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, i've found peace.

"I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing. I know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all of your support and love. it truly means so much there's so much to be said but for now….let's do this #2024."

While she didn't officially state that she wanted to return to the Olympic stage, the "#2024" certainly seems to indicate that the 27-year-old would like to compete in Paris next summer and continue her career.

Her post followed the recent announcements that fellow champions Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee are returning to training as well and are both expected to compete in the upcoming U.S. Classic on Aug. 5.

It is still unclear whether Douglas will compete at the Classic considering that she wasn't on the initial list of competitors.

News of Douglas' return is great for the entire sport as she's been one of America's greatest athletes during her illustrious career, particularly since she broke out at the 2012 Olympics in London where she became the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around title as a part of the "Fierce Five".

She then ran it back with the team in 2016, helping the USA to a second-consecutive team gold medal.

Now, she'll be looking to complete the hat trick in Paris and cap off a brilliant run.

Rumors of Douglas' return to training date back to last year and former Team USA coordinator Valeri Liukin confirmed back in February that Douglas was training at his gym in Dallas, according to USA Today's Nancy Armour.