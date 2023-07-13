New Mexico State Soccer Player Thalia Chaverria Dies at Age 20

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Mexico State announced Tuesday the death of junior soccer player Thalia Chaverria at the age of 20.

"The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world," coach Rob Baarts said. "T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"

Athletic director Mario Moccia also said Chaverria was "an amazing woman" who "had a vibrant personality."

Police in Las Cruces, New Mexico, said officers and first responders arrived at Chaverria's residence and found her unresponsive Monday morning. An investigation into her death remains ongoing, but authorities said they "have no reason to believe Chaverria's death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity."

Chaverria started all but one of NMSU's 21 games in the 2022 season. She had two assists as the Aggies went 13-5-3 and beat Utah Valley to be crowned WAC champions.