Celtics' Brad Stevens 'Optimistic' on Jaylen Brown Contract Extension amid Rumors

Even though Jaylen Brown has yet to receive a supermax extension with the Boston Celtics despite being eligible to sign it for almost two weeks, there's not a lot of panic about a potential deal getting done from the team's perspective.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters from Las Vegas Summer League he's "optimistic" things will work out with Brown.

"It's been all good discussion," Stevens said. "We want Jaylen to be here for a long, long time and we've made that clear. We're looking forward to all sitting down, and we've got time here. I probably shouldn't say anything else, but I feel optimistic."

