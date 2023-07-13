MLB Announces Complete 2024 Regular-Season Schedule; Opening Day Set for March 28

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The 2023 Major League Baseball season isn't even close to finished, but it's not too early to start thinking about the 2024 campaign.

While MLB announced Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers would kick off the 2024 regular season with games in Seoul, South Korea, from March 20-21, the league announced the complete 2024 regular-season schedule on Thursday.

MLB's official Opening Day in North America is set for March 28.

