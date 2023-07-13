Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2023 Wimbledon women's singles final is all about redemption for Ons Jabeur.

The sixth-seeded Tunisian was one set away from capturing her first Grand Slam title last year on the grass court, but she fell in three sets to Elena Rybakina.

Jabeur enters Saturday's final (9 a.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN app) as the clear favorite against Marketa Vondrousova.

On paper, the matchup seems much easier for Jabeur compared to the last three rounds.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist went through top 10 seeds Petra Kvitova, Aryna Sabalenka and Rybakina to reach the final. Kvitova and Rybakina are Wimbledon champions. Sabalenka reached all three Grand Slam semifinals in 2023 and was in contention for the No. 1 world ranking.

Vondrousova is just the fourth unseeded player Jabeur will face at the All England Lawn Tennis Club over the last two weeks.

The Czech player carries the honor of being the first unseeded woman to play in the Wimbledon singles final in the Open Era.

Vondrousova's status as an unseeded player may lead you to believe Jabeur will have an easy Saturday on court, but that is not the case if you look at the head-to-head record of the finalists.

Vondrousova won the last two meetings with Jabeur, both of which occurred this season on hard courts at the Australian Open and at Indian Wells. She was credited a third win from a 2015 matchup that ended in a Jabeur retirement.

Jabeur owns the edge on grass, though, as she took care of Vondrousova in straight sets at Eastbourne in 2021. She also beat Vondrousova on the clay in Stuttgart in 2022.

The resiliency displayed by Jabeur in her comeback wins over Rybakina, Sabalenka and Bianca Andreescu show she is more prepared for a battle on Centre Court.

Jabeur's final experience from last season plus the added motivation to win the title she came so close to earning 12 months ago should give her the edge.

Vondrousova is now a two-time Grand Slam finalist and an Olympic gold-medal match participant, but she lost the two previous big finals she was in and that could be the case again on Saturday.