UNC's Drake Maye Praises 'Awesome' Joe Burrow's Swagger: 'It's Joe Cool'

UNC quarterback Drake Maye shouted out Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow when asked about which NFL passers he studies and models his game after during an appearance at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University.

"Lately, I think Joe Burrow has been awesome," Maye told Larry Holder of The Athletic, who spoke with the UNC star and five other college quarterbacks on four different topics.

"Just watching him and he's almost come in and taken over the league and the AFC. Just how he handles himself, his footwork. He loves the game, he loves winning and just his swagger. It's 'Joe Cool.'"

Burrow's "Joe Cool" swagger truly came to light when he led LSU to the 2019 national championship after throwing for 60 touchdown passes.

His NFL rookie year ended with a devastating midseason knee injury, but he rebounded by leading the Bengals to an AFC title in 2021 thanks to 34 touchdown passes and a 70.4 percent completion rate. He followed that up with his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance and the team's second straight AFC Championship Game berth.

It's certainly understandable why Maye, a highly touted 2024 draft prospect, would want to see Burrow as a model for how to act given his success.

For now, Maye is looking to lead UNC to greater heights after a nine-win campaign and Holiday Bowl appearance in 2022. Maye threw for 38 touchdown passes (seven interceptions) and 4,321 yards on a 66.2 percent completion rate last year. He also rushed for 698 yards and seven scores.