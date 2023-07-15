NBA Stars Whose Careers Got Off to Rocky Starts

0 of 6

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

No matter if a player enters the NBA with major expectations, the road to stardom is often littered with obstacles.

Injuries can derail an early career, something Joel Embiid knows all too well. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bradley Beal worked through some growing pains on offense, and on and on.

But they navigated that early frustration to emerge as high-level players who are some of the most recognizable names in the sport.

The choices are subjective but focus on multi-time All-Star or recent All-NBA players who either didn't provide much production and/or were noticeably inefficient during their first two (or more) NBA seasons.