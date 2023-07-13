Video: White Sox's Liam Hendriks Talks Cancer Recovery in ESPY's Jimmy V Award Speech

AP Photo/Mark Terrill

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks was the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Hendriks announced in April that he was cancer-free after a battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He likely pitched the entire 2022 season with the disease.

In his ESPY speech he thanked his wife, the medical team, the White Sox organization and his friends and family before delivering an inspiring message about supporting the people in your life going through struggles:

"As you can tell, cancer isn't something you fight alone. Nobody fights this alone. My care team, family and friends, they encompassed my entire heartbeat. They were my lifeline when I didn't know if I could overcome this. They are my lifeline as I continue on my journey. If I leave you with anything—and I cannot stress this enough—please reach out to anyone going through anything similar to this. Whether it be cancer, whether it be anxiety, whether it be depression, whether it be any number of things—trust me, you are not annoying. You will not be an annoyance to us. All that matters is that you give us that little bit of a text that could be the singular moment of us picking up our spirits and being able to advance to the next stage, advance to that next day of treatment, being able to advance past anything we're going through. That one text can be the difference. So like Jimmy V said, 'Don't give up. Don't ever give up.' And I won't."

Hendriks, 34, is 2-0 in five appearances with a 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and three strikeouts this season.