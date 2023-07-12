Report: Larry Nassar Stabbed After Making Lewd Comment While Watching Wimbledon Match

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar was stabbed at federal prison in Florida after "making a lewd comment" while he and another inmate were watching a Wimbledon match, according to Michael R. Sisak and Michael Balsamo of the Associated Press.

Shane McMillan told employees of the prison he stabbed Nassar after the former sports doctor "made a comment about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women's match," according to an AP source.

Sisak and Balsamo reported that McMillan stabbed Nassar in the neck, chest and back. Correctional officers entered the cell and performed "life-saving measures" on him before he was transported to a nearby hospital. He remains in stable condition with a collapsed lung.

In December 2017, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he had pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. A Michigan state judge also sentenced him to 40 to 175 years after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Nassar, who worked as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University, sexually abused female athletes over multiple decades.

Throughout his sentencing hearing, 156 women issued victim impact statements, and his number of victims far exceeds that.

Michigan State reached a $500 million settlement in 2018 with a group of 332 women who had filed a civil lawsuit. Shortly after that matter was resolved, 169 new women came forward with similar claims.