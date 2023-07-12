X

    Report: Larry Nassar Stabbed After Making Lewd Comment While Watching Wimbledon Match

    CHARLOTTE, MI - FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. Cunningham sentenced Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Last month a judge in Ingham County, Michigan sentenced Nassar to an 40 to 175 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar was stabbed at federal prison in Florida after "making a lewd comment" while he and another inmate were watching a Wimbledon match, according to Michael R. Sisak and Michael Balsamo of the Associated Press.

    Shane McMillan told employees of the prison he stabbed Nassar after the former sports doctor "made a comment about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women's match," according to an AP source.

    Sisak and Balsamo reported that McMillan stabbed Nassar in the neck, chest and back. Correctional officers entered the cell and performed "life-saving measures" on him before he was transported to a nearby hospital. He remains in stable condition with a collapsed lung.

    In December 2017, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he had pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. A Michigan state judge also sentenced him to 40 to 175 years after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

    Nassar, who worked as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University, sexually abused female athletes over multiple decades.

    Throughout his sentencing hearing, 156 women issued victim impact statements, and his number of victims far exceeds that.

    Michigan State reached a $500 million settlement in 2018 with a group of 332 women who had filed a civil lawsuit. Shortly after that matter was resolved, 169 new women came forward with similar claims.