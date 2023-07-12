NBA Rumors: Nets 'Never Showed Interest' in Trading Mikal Bridges to Blazers at Draft

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets don't seem like they wanted to do anything that might have helped the Portland Trail Blazers keep Damian Lillard happy.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Nets "never showed interest" in trading Mikal Bridges to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft earlier this offseason.

After the Blazers came out of the lottery with the third pick, there was speculation they could look to package it in a deal to acquire immediate help and prevent Lillard from requesting a trade.

Lowe reported on May 17 rival executives were expecting Portland to at least try packaging the pick and someone already on their roster for an established NBA player.

The Blazers wound up keeping their selection and using it to take Scoot Henderson. General manager Joe Cronin announced on July 1 Lillard officially requested a trade.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets and Miami Heat were among the leading suitors for Lillard. Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reported on July 7 the seven-time All-Star has "no interest" in playing for the Nets, Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics.

Unless the Nets can get an All-Star-caliber player in a trade involving Bridges, there's no reason for them to do it.

They're still in a tricky position because they don't have any draft picks until 2025 and their first- and second-round picks in 2024 are owed to the Houston Rockets from the James Harden trade, so trying to fully rebuild doesn't do them any good right now.

Bridges is a potential cornerstone player for whatever the next great version of Brooklyn's roster looks like. He will turn 27 on Aug. 30, has played every game in each of the past three seasons and averaged 26.1 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting in 27 starts with the Nets after being acquired from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

Bridges has three more years on his current deal and will only make $21.7 million next season. Ben Simmons and Cameron Johnson will earn more than him during the 2023-24 campaign.