Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, Full List of 2023 Basketball HOF Presenters Revealed

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan and Steve Nash lead the names of the presenters for the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Iverson will induct Dwyane Wade into the Hall, while Duncan will be joined by David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker to induct Gregg Popovich. Duncan and Ginobili will likewise be presenting Parker, who was also inducted as part of the 2023 class.

Nash and Jason Kidd will do the honors for Dirk Nowitzki.

Wade, Popovich, Duncan and Nowitzki are joined by Pau Gasol, Jim Valvano, Becky Hammon, David Hixon, Gary Blair, Gene Bess, Gene Keady and the 1976 U.S. women's national basketball team among the honorees.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class will be officially enshrined Saturday, August 12.

Wade has long said Iverson was one of his biggest NBA influences, saying he wore the No. 3 during his playing career in honor of the Philadelphia 76ers legend.

Duncan, Robinson, Ginobili and Parker are the four players synonymous with making Popovich recognized as arguably the greatest coach in NBA history. The NBA's all-time leader in coaching victories, Popovich has won five championships and recently just inked a new five-year deal to remain in San Antonio. The Spurs will be hoping Victor Wembanyama becomes the final piece in the puzzle of Popovich's storied career.

All four Popovich-coached players will officially be Hall of Famers once Parker is enshrined. Ginobili went into the Hall last year, While Duncan was recognized in 2020 and Robinson in 2009.

Nash and Kidd, who ironically went into the Hall together in 2018, were the two pivotal point guards in Nowitzki's career. Nash and Nowitzki were the two stalwarts in Dallas before the former found his own NBA playground in Phoenix, while Kidd helped bring Nowitzki his lone championship in 2011.