Wimbledon 2023 Men's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream Info

Wimbledon quarterfinal play has concluded, and we now know the matchups for the final four players in the women's semifinal and the men's semifinal.

After defeating Holger Rune (his doubles partner at 13 years old) 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will advance to his first Wimbledon semifinal.

Alcaraz's previous best finish at Wimbledon was making the second round in 2021. At 20 years old, he is the youngest man to advance to the semifinal since 2007.

In Wednesday's other men's quarterfinal matchup, American Christopher Eubanks saw his dream Wimbledon run come to a heartbreaking end after falling to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in five, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.

Still, the American captured hearts around the world in the process and took No. 3 Medvedev for a ride in a thrilling match. Eubanks, who was ranked No. 77 in the world heading into the tournament, also broke Andre Agassi's 31-year record for most winners hit during a single year at Wimbledon, with 317.

Alcaraz and Medvedev will face off in the first men's semifinal Friday, while No. 8 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Novak Djokovic clinched their spots on Tuesday.

Below you'll find all the information you need to tune in to the Wimbledon men's singles semifinal on Friday.

Wimbledon Men's Singles Semifinal

Date: Friday, July 14

Location: All England Club, London, England

Court: Center Court

Time: TBD No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev / TBD No. 8 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Full match information at Wimbledon's official site; times to be released later

Medvedev's previous best finish at Wimbledon was making the second round in 2017. As a Russian athlete, he was barred from entering the tournament in 2022.

Italy's Sinner made it to the quarterfinal of last year's tournament, where he lost to eventual champion Djokovic in five sets.

Djokovic, of course, has won the title at Wimbledon seven times, including four consecutive years (with the 2020 iteration being canceled due to COVID-19).

The Serbian player owns the records for most Grand Slam titles (23) and most Grand Slam finals (34).

The men's singles final will be held on Sunday, July 16, on Center Court and will begin at 9 a.m. ET.