    Wimbledon 2023 Women's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream Info

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates against Madison Keys of United States in the Women's Singles Quarter Final match during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    With the conclusion of quarterfinal play on Wednesday, the Wimbledon women's singles semifinal matchups have been set.

    In the early match on Thursday, July 13, Elina Svitolina will take on Marketa Vondrousova, followed by No. 6 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, both on Center Court.

    On Wednesday, in a 2022 women's singles title rematch, Jabeur fought back from a set down to defeat Elena Rybakina 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 and end Rybakina's hopes of defending her title.

    Aryna Sabalenka defeated American Madison Keys 6-4, 6-2. The Belarusian was banned from participating in 2022, though she would have been seeded, as players representing Russia and Belarus were not allowed to enter the tournament.

    On Tuesday, Elina Svitolina stunned No. 1 Iga Swiatek to advance to the semifinals, while Marketa Vondrousova defeated No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

    Below you'll find everything you need to know to tune in to the Wimbledon women's singles semifinal on Thursday.

    Wimbledon @Wimbledon

    Only four remain.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://t.co/nKAE7GsmeP">pic.twitter.com/nKAE7GsmeP</a>

    Wimbledon Women's Singles Semifinal

    Date: Thursday, July 13

    Location: All England Club, London, England

    Court: Center Court

    Time: 8:30 a.m. ET: Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova / 9:45 a.m. ET: No. 6 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: ESPN+

    None of the four women who will contend in the women's singles semifinal has won the grass-court championship.

    Ukraine's Svitolina last made the semifinal in 2019.

    Vondrousova reached the fourth round for the first time at this major only this year.

    Jabeur, of course, was the 2022 runner-up.

    Sabalenka last made the Wimbledon semifinal in 2021.

    The women's singles final will be held on Saturday, July 15, on Center Court and will begin at 9 a.m. ET.