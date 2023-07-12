Wimbledon 2023 Women's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream Info

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

With the conclusion of quarterfinal play on Wednesday, the Wimbledon women's singles semifinal matchups have been set.

In the early match on Thursday, July 13, Elina Svitolina will take on Marketa Vondrousova, followed by No. 6 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, both on Center Court.

On Wednesday, in a 2022 women's singles title rematch, Jabeur fought back from a set down to defeat Elena Rybakina 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 and end Rybakina's hopes of defending her title.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated American Madison Keys 6-4, 6-2. The Belarusian was banned from participating in 2022, though she would have been seeded, as players representing Russia and Belarus were not allowed to enter the tournament.

On Tuesday, Elina Svitolina stunned No. 1 Iga Swiatek to advance to the semifinals, while Marketa Vondrousova defeated No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

Below you'll find everything you need to know to tune in to the Wimbledon women's singles semifinal on Thursday.

Wimbledon Women's Singles Semifinal

Date: Thursday, July 13

Location: All England Club, London, England

Court: Center Court

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET: Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova / 9:45 a.m. ET: No. 6 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

None of the four women who will contend in the women's singles semifinal has won the grass-court championship.

Ukraine's Svitolina last made the semifinal in 2019.

Vondrousova reached the fourth round for the first time at this major only this year.

Jabeur, of course, was the 2022 runner-up.

Sabalenka last made the Wimbledon semifinal in 2021.

The women's singles final will be held on Saturday, July 15, on Center Court and will begin at 9 a.m. ET.