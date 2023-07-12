Video: Buccaneers Reveal Creamsicle Throwback Uniforms to Be Worn Week 6 vs. Lions

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially unveiled the throwback uniforms they will wear in Week 6 of the 2023 season against the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

In a video featuring Bucs legends and Pro Football Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber, as well as current Buccaneers stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr., the team showed off the throwback threads, which are copies of the unis they wore from their inception in 1976 until 1997:

The uniforms are highlighted by the iconic creamsicle orange jerseys, as well as a white helmet featuring the popular "Bucco Bruce" logo:

It was previously announced by the team last month that they would wear the creamsicle jerseys for their Oct. 15 home game against the Lions.

After 12 years on the shelf, the Bucs began wearing their throwback jerseys again in 2009, but an NFL rule change instituted in 2013 declared that players could not wear multiple different helmets over the course of a season, resulting in Bucco Bruce disappearing once again.

That rule was changed in 2021, opening the door for the Buccaneers' throwback uniforms to return.

During the 21-year stretch that saw the Bucs wear the creamsicle jerseys as their primary uniforms, they didn't enjoy a ton of success, reaching the playoffs just three times.

They were one of the worst teams in NFL history in their inaugural season of 1976, going 0-14, but just three years later, they turned things around and reached the NFC Championship Game.

As a result, the Bucs became lovable underdogs, and their original uniforms are regarded by football fans as some of the most memorable and beloved ones in NFL history.

The Bucs are set to enter a new era in 2023 following the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady, but there is still plenty of excitement in Tampa, and the return of the creamsicles is among the reasons why.