Tennis Star Naomi Osaka, Boyfriend Cordae Welcome Baby Daughter

AP Photo/Hiro Komae

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, recently welcomed their first child.

The WTA announced Osaka gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.

No further details were provided. She previously told People's Angela Andaloro that the couple plans on naming the baby something "unique" rather than traditional.

Osaka announced her pregnancy in January and revealed she was having a girl in June.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," Osaka wrote on Instagram in January. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game l've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, "That's my mom", haha. 2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at [the 2024 Australian Open]. Love you all infinitely."

Osaka has been dating Cordae since 2019. The rapper has been regularly pictured attending Osaka's on-court triumphs, including two of her major championships.