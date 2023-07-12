Free-Agent Contracts Patriots Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The rest of the New England Patriots offseason has a DeAndre Hopkins-or-bust feel to it.

The recently-released wide receiver has been courted by the Patriots and a handful of other teams over the last month, but no decision has been made yet.

Hopkins would provide the Patriots with an answer to the offensive arms race that has occurred across the AFC East over the last few offseasons.

A strong argument could be made that the Patriots have the worst offense on paper between themselves, the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Hopkins is by far the best option for the Patriots on the free-agent market, but if they can't land him, they could try to add more depth on offense to help Mac Jones.