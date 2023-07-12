Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must Consider Before Training CampJuly 12, 2023
Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must Consider Before Training Camp
The Miami Dolphins already have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but it could get even better.
The Dolphins are one of the teams who make sense for free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.
The AFC East side could add another high-profile name to their roster who could help them chase down the Buffalo Bills in the divisional title race.
Any addition firepower could be needed in 2023 since the New York Jets are expected to be more competitive within the division, and the path to the Super Bowl through the AFC is not getting any easier.
If Cook does not land in south Florida, the Dolphins could still make some low-budge signings who could improve small aspects of the offense.
Dalvin Cook
The potential addition of Dalvin Cook could turn the Dolphins from playoff contender to Super Bowl challenger.
The Dolphins have two fine running backs in Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., both of whom know Mike McDaniel's system well from their time together in San Francisco.
But neither Mostert nor Wilson are superstar running backs and that is what Cook still is.
The former Minnesota Vikings player recorded four straight 1,000-yard seasons in his last four years in the NFC North.
Adding a 1,000-yard back would take some pressure off Tua Tagovailoa to do everything with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Cook would give the Dolphins a more well-rounded offense, and it would be one that most NFL defenses would fear.
Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette would be more of a complementary piece to Miami's current running back stable.
Fournette did not record a 1,000-yard season during his three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, the 28-year-old did make a significant impact during the Buccaneers' playoff runs.
That could be the factor that convinces the Dolphins to sign Fournette over Cook and other running backs still on the market.
Fournette could split carries with Mostert and Wilson to remain fresh for the games that matter most, and he could be relied on more in December and January when the Dolphins need an extra edge to get past the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and others.
Cameron Brate
The Dolphins could use a touchdown-catching tight end who is fine with recording a low yardage total.
Cameron Brate fits that billing since he has 33 career touchdown catches and caught fewer than 40 balls in each of the last five seasons.
The former Tampa Bay tight end would give the Dolphins an extra red-zone threat who is capable of doing more in that area than Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft and Eric Saubert.
Brate is coming off a season in which played 11 games because of injuries, but if he is fully healthy, he could be a nice addition to the roster.
The 32-year-old will not cost anywhere close to Cook, so he could be a cheap but effective acquisition.