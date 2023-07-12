Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins already have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but it could get even better.

The Dolphins are one of the teams who make sense for free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.

The AFC East side could add another high-profile name to their roster who could help them chase down the Buffalo Bills in the divisional title race.

Any addition firepower could be needed in 2023 since the New York Jets are expected to be more competitive within the division, and the path to the Super Bowl through the AFC is not getting any easier.

If Cook does not land in south Florida, the Dolphins could still make some low-budge signings who could improve small aspects of the offense.