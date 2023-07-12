2023 Open Championship Announces $16.5M Purse; Prize Money Payouts Revealed

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The winner of the 2023 Open Championship will receive $3 million.

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday the total prize purse for this year's final major tournament is $16.5 million, with the winner getting $3 million.

"Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016," Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A, said.

Last year's Open Championship had a total purse of $14 million, with Cameron Smith receiving $2.5 million for his win at St. Andrews.

As the PGA Tour was seeking ways to fight back against LIV Golf last year, the circuit announced it was increasing purses and received commitments from top players for several elevated events that include all four major tournaments.

This year's $16.5 million purse for the Open Championship is the third-highest among the major tournaments. The Masters' purse was $18 million, with Jon Rahm taking home $3.42 million for winning the green jacket.

The PGA Championship had a purse of $17.5 million. Brooks Koepka's share was $3.15 million for his victory at Oak Hill Country Club.

Slumbers specifically cited the "substantial increases" in prize funds as a driving force behind the purse for the 2023 Open Championship. He also noted the R&A has raised the payout for the Women's Open that will be played in August.

This came on the heels of the U.S. Women's Open having a record-breaking $11 million purse. Allisen Corpuz received $2 million for her three-shot victory at Pebble Beach.

The 2023 Open Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Smith's winning score of 20-under par last year tied the tournament record previously set by Henrik Stenson in 2016.

This year's tournament will begin on July 20.