Steelers' Players Who Won't Live up to Hype in 2023 Season

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Robinson does not need to be a 1,000-yard receiver again, but he has to put up solid numbers for his move to Pittsburgh to be viewed as a hit.

The Steelers' problem is that Robinson's production has not always been consistent.

The former Jacksonville, Chicago and Los Angeles wide out has a single spell of consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards. Those two years were with the Bears in 2019 and 2020.

Since then, he has dealt with injuries and poor quarterback play in Chicago and Los Angeles. He had 749 receiving yards over 22 appearances in the last two seasons.

Some could make a case that Robinson can thrive in a change of scenery with a young quarterback, but his success is not guaranteed.

Diontae Johnson and George Pickens could take up a majority of the targets, especially if Pickens progresses from his stellar rookie campaign.

A 400-500-yard season may be the realistic expectation for Robinson in 2023, which would be fine for the Steelers if Johnson and Pickens thrive, but it would miss the mark of expectations attached to the 29-year-old based on the numbers from earlier in his career.