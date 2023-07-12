Roster Holes 49ers Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The San Francisco 49ers should feel content with where their roster stands ahead of training camp.

Kyle Shanahan's team has an abundance of top-end offensive talent to surround whomever starts at quarterback in Week 1, whether it be a fully healthy Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold or Trey Lance.

Defensively, the 49ers have one of the best defensive line groups in the NFL and their secondary has the potential to be one of the best units in football as well.

With that being said, the 49ers do not have many roster holes left to fill.

They might need a bit of reinforcement behind Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner at linebacker and they have to figure out their kicker situation, but they are not in dire straits at any position on the depth chart.