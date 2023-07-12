Video: 2023 All-Star Game Fans Chant 'Sell the Team' While A's' Brent Rooker Hits

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics are division rivals in the American League West, but that didn't stop fans from showing their solidarity during Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Fans in Seattle's T-Mobile Park chanted "sell the team" during Brent Rooker's at-bat in the sixth inning:

The Athletics outfielder hit a double on the second pitch of the at-bat.

It all happened against the backdrop of the Athletics potentially moving from Oakland to Las Vegas. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Tuesday that the franchise has "begun to submit information related to their relocation application. It's not complete at this time."

Athletics fans are frustrated and made their displeasure toward owner John Fisher known outside the stadium in Seattle:

While the franchise is taking steps toward the potential moves, it is clear fans are not happy with the situation. It reached a point that fans of other teams appeared to join in the chant during Tuesday's game at a rival's ballpark.