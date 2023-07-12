X

MLB

    Video: 2023 All-Star Game Fans Chant 'Sell the Team' While A's' Brent Rooker Hits

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2023

    SEATTLE, WA - JULY 11: Brent Rooker #25 of the Oakland Athletics takes the field during player introductions before the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics are division rivals in the American League West, but that didn't stop fans from showing their solidarity during Tuesday's All-Star Game.

    Fans in Seattle's T-Mobile Park chanted "sell the team" during Brent Rooker's at-bat in the sixth inning:

    Oakland A's @Athletics

    "He hit it pretty well" - Juan Soto<br><br>We agree 👏 <a href="https://t.co/EXWhG2QmwK">pic.twitter.com/EXWhG2QmwK</a>

    Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ

    A sold-out T-Mobile park chanting "SELL THE TEAM" as All-Star Brent Rooker laces a ground rule double.

    The Athletics outfielder hit a double on the second pitch of the at-bat.

    It all happened against the backdrop of the Athletics potentially moving from Oakland to Las Vegas. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Tuesday that the franchise has "begun to submit information related to their relocation application. It's not complete at this time."

    Athletics fans are frustrated and made their displeasure toward owner John Fisher known outside the stadium in Seattle:

    Kyle Glaser @KyleAGlaser

    A small group of fans is gathered outside T-Mobile Park protesting the A's proposed move to Las Vegas. <a href="https://t.co/eHfLaIGdkh">pic.twitter.com/eHfLaIGdkh</a>

    While the franchise is taking steps toward the potential moves, it is clear fans are not happy with the situation. It reached a point that fans of other teams appeared to join in the chant during Tuesday's game at a rival's ballpark.

