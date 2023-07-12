Video: Angels' Shohei Ohtani Gets 'Come to Seattle' Chants at 2023 ASG amid Rumors

AP Photo/John Froschauer

This year's MLB All-Star Game is taking place in Seattle, and Mariners fans attending the Midsummer Classic at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday strongly encouraged Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani to head to the M's this offseason in free agency during a first inning at-bat:

Ohtani, who is eligible for free agency this summer, is painting another masterpiece this season. At the plate, he's hit an MLB-high 32 home runs to go along with 71 RBI and a 1.050 OPS. On the mound, Ohtani has 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100.1 innings.

The 2021 American League MVP winner looks well on his way toward winning another MVP this season, and he's bound to become the most coveted free agent in MLB history.

As for where he heads, it's anyone's guess. Ohtani was asked if making the playoffs becomes a higher priority over the years, and he answered that's the case.

"Those feelings get stronger year by year," Ohtani told reporters, as translated by interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. "It sucks to lose. He wants to win, so it gets stronger every year."

Despite Ohtani's greatness, the Angels have failed to put up a winning season during his tenure, and that's the case right now with the team 45-46.

Regardless of where he goes, Ohtani is going to get paid, with numbers in the range of $500 million to $600 million being thrown around.

For now, the Ohtani show continues as baseball's brightest star continues his torrid pace.