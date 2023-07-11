Surfer Mikala Jones Dies at Age 44 After Surfing Accident

Dr. John Jones via AP

Surfer Mikala Jones died in a surfing accident Sunday in Indonesia.

He was 44.

Dr. John Jones, Mikala's father, told the Associated Press his son died when his surfboard fin cut his femoral artery while he was riding a wave in the Mentawai Islands.

Mikala Jones developed a large following on social media due to his breathtaking photographs, often featuring him surfing inside a wave. He had more than 50,000 Instagram followers at the time of his death.

"He was a humble artist. His pictures were incredible," John Jones told the AP.

Mikala Jones began taking pictures of himself surfing in the 1990s, first creating a makeshift camera for himself as he rode waves and then later switching to GoPro technology. The passion for surfing photography ran in the family, with John Jones previously taking pictures of surfers during the 1970s.

Mikala Jones is survived by his wife, Emma, and their two daughters, Bella and Violet.