Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Early Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 7

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

No, really. It's a thing. Honest.

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou are going to meet, competitively, on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It'll be a boxing match. It'll be in a boxing ring. It'll follow standard boxing rules.

Some details like how many rounds it's scheduled for, whether it'll be an official bout or an exhibition, and whether Fury's WBC title belt will be at stake are yet to be determined.

But the heights now attained by the novelty arm of combat sports are certainly not.

"I can't wait to get back out there under the lights," Fury said.

"I'm looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft."

The official announcement came 15 months after Fury and Ngannou publicly teased the prospect of a matchup in the ring following the boxer's title defense over Dillian Whyte.

Ngannou said then that the get-together would cement its winner as "the baddest mother f--ker on the planet," and Fury echoed the sentiment, saying "We're not talking two light guys, 140 pounds. I'm 270; he's 270. It's going to be an explosive fight when it happens."

Needless to say, the confirmation sent the B/R combat team in immediate motion for a head-to-toe breakdown of the combatants and how things are likely to look come the fall.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.