Every NHL Team's Secret Weapon for the 2023-24 Season

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL offseason is a blur where most of the big moves all tend to happen with a one-week stretch between the draft and the first couple of days of free agency.

Most rosters, with the exception of a few random moves that could be made here and there, are pretty much set.

Now that we have at least some idea of what each team might look like on opening night, it is time to start analyzing what they have.

Here we are going to take a look at each team's secret weapon for the 2023-24 season.

What exactly is a secret weapon? Well, it's a player that might be sneaking under the radar a little bit and could make a larger-than-expected impact.

It could be a prospect waiting to make their debut.

An overlooked offseason acquisition that got lost in the shadows of a bigger deal.

Or an X-factor player that could significantly swing a team's success in one direction or another.

Let's go through each team and try to identify who that player could be.