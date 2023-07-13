Dodgers' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2023 MLB Season

Dodgers' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2023 MLB SeasonJuly 13, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers are working on a run of 10 straight postseason appearances, but this year's team has not been as dominant as some we've seen in years past, including last year's 111-win club.
While the team is still loaded with star power, the roster has also gotten significantly younger, and that leads to some questions of how they will fare in the second half.
In a virtual tie atop the NL West standings with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers are poised for a busy trade deadline, and that will reshape their outlook for the stretch run.
Ahead, we've provided a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Dodgers team to reach the postseason.
Second-Half X-Factors
Julio Urías
One of the best pitchers in baseball in 2021 (20-3, 2.96 ERA, 195 K, 185.2 IP) and 2022 (17-7, 2.16 ERA, 166 K, 175.0 IP), Urías has not been the same frontline starting pitcher this year. The 26-year-old has posted a less-than-stellar 4.76 ERA in 64.1 innings this year, and with Clayton Kershaw currently dealing with shoulder discomfort, the Dodgers need him to start pitching like an ace now more than ever. The free-agent-to-be also needs to rebuild his stock in the second half.
Miguel Vargas/Michael Busch
A lack of production from Vargas (304 PA, 80 OPS+, .195 BA) and Busch (51 PA, 53 OPS+, .200 BA) has led to more and more playing time at second base for Mookie Betts, which in turn has weakened the outfield. Both former top prospects are currently back at Triple-A, and a breakthrough performance from one of them during the second half would go a long way.
Noah Syndergaard
The Dodgers signed Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million deal during the offseason to fill the starting rotation spot vacated by the departure of Tyler Anderson. The 30-year-old has not had the same overpowering stuff since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020, but he still posted a 3.94 ERA in 134.2 innings last year. This year he has struggled to a 7.16 ERA over 12 starts, and he is currently sidelined with a blister. Anything he provides during the second half would be a bonus at this point.
Trade Deadline Outlook
From the moment Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending torn ACL during spring training, shortstop has been a glaring hole for the Dodgers.
Veteran Miguel Rojas has an ugly 53 OPS+ in 213 plate appearances, and utility man Chris Taylor has also underperformed before landing on the injured list with knee discomfort. The logical trade target early in the year was Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson, but he is having a poor season by his standards, leaving St. Louis Cardinals veteran Paul DeJong as perhaps the best target to upgrade the position.
On the pitching side of things, the rotation has leaned heavily on rookies Bobby Miller, Michael Grove and Emmet Sheehan, so finding a veteran starter to take some pressure off those guys would help.
They could aim high for someone like Lucas Giolito, or even target a controllable arm like Corbin Burnes with a loaded farm system that has the prospect pieces to swing a big deal.
Another corner outfield bat and a quality setup reliever or two also figure to be on the shopping list.
The Dodgers Make the Postseason If...
Despite having some holes on a roster that skews younger than in years past, the Dodgers still have a 91.8 percent chance to reach the postseason, according to the latest odds from FanGraphs.
Only the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays have better postseason odds, so with a few notable additions at the deadline they should be well-positioned to make it 11 straight trips to the playoffs.
Clayton Kershaw can't miss significant time with the shoulder issue that currently has him on the injured list, and the rookie starter can't run out of gas down the stretch, otherwise the starting staff could end up becoming a major issue.
Offensively, there is enough star power to cover for some roster holes, and there is also upside if a few of the young players take a step forward.
Barring a catastrophe, expect to see the Dodgers back in the postseason, whether they hold on for the NL West title or snag a wild-card berth.