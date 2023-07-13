Dodgers' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2023 MLB Season

0 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are working on a run of 10 straight postseason appearances, but this year's team has not been as dominant as some we've seen in years past, including last year's 111-win club.

While the team is still loaded with star power, the roster has also gotten significantly younger, and that leads to some questions of how they will fare in the second half.

In a virtual tie atop the NL West standings with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers are poised for a busy trade deadline, and that will reshape their outlook for the stretch run.

Ahead, we've provided a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Dodgers team to reach the postseason.