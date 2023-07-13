B/R NHL Roundtable: 4 Bold Predictions for the Rest of the Offseason

1 of 4

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins' new president of hockey operations (and acting general manager) Kyle Dubas isn't wasting time trying to make a big splash in this summer's trade market.

It's believed Dubas is trying to land a very big fish in the form of Erik Karlsson. During a July 10 appearance on the NHL Network, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman indicated the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes are the front-runners to acquire the San Jose Sharks defenseman.

Fresh off a career-best 101-point performance, the 33-year-old Swede earned his third James Norris Memorial Trophy. He currently sits atop our July NHL Trade Block Big Board.

Karlsson's contract is a significant obstacle on the path to a trade. He's carrying an $11.5 million average annual value through 2026-27 with a full no-movement clause. He could waive the latter for a chance to skate alongside fellow thirty-something superstars such as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh.

Cap Friendly indicates the Penguins sit above this season's $83.5 million cap hit by over $2.3 million. Teams are allowed to be over the cap by 10 percent during the offseason but must be cap compliant when the regular season begins.

Dubas, however, proved capable of pulling off salary-cap gymnastics during his tenure as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He'll weave his magic once again and put together an intriguing package offer to acquire Karlsson.

Perhaps he'll convince the Sharks to retain 40 percent of Karlsson's cap hit. Maybe he convinces the Sharks to take overpaid veterans Mikael Granlund and Jeff Petry off his hands if he packages his 2024 and 2025 first-round picks along with a top prospect as part of the return. Perhaps he gets a third team involved to spread Karlsson's cap hit around.

It won't be easy but Dubas seems motivated to make it happen. It will become the biggest trade of his NHL management career.

- Lyle Richardson