Fantasy Alert: Cardinals' James Conner Predicts 'Big Year' in 2023 with New Offense

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Two years ago, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was a fantasy football darling after racking up a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns.

Following a down year in 2022, Conner is embracing the opportunity to return to form in the new offense installed by first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who has a run-first mentality after his years with the Cleveland Browns as tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach.

"It's exciting seeing the film and watching some of those guys get the lanes and running 10, 15 yards downfield, sometimes untouched," Conner told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "So, yeah, it's exciting. I believe I'm a talented back and it's going to be a big year."

Weinfuss pointed out the stark contrast in Petzing's philosophy when compared to the Cardinals' offense under Kliff Kingsbury, noting that Arizona called designed runs on 34.8 percent of plays over the last four years, while Cleveland ran designed runs on 44 percent of its plays last season. Browns star running back Nick Chubb ranked third in the NFL with 1,525 yards while adding 12 touchdowns in 2022.

Conner, who rushed for 782 yards and seven scores in 2022, is elated to be in a new system where he will be featured more prominently.

"I love that," Conner said. "I just love it. I just love the possibilities of what it could be."

Fantasy football managers who draft Conner likely will love it, too.