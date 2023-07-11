Report: Shakur Stevenson Contacts WBC, Seeks Mandatory Title Fight vs. Devin Haney

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Former two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson is chasing titles in a third weight class, and he's running out of patience.

According to Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene, Stevenson has contacted the WBC to enforce a mandatory title fight against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. In the event of a purse bid, Stevenson's team also is reportedly pushing for a 50-50 purse split.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.