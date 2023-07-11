X

    Report: Shakur Stevenson Contacts WBC, Seeks Mandatory Title Fight vs. Devin Haney

    Doric SamJuly 11, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 20: Shakur Stevenson (L) stares at Devin Haney (R) after defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko for the Undisputed lightweight championship fight at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
    Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

    Former two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson is chasing titles in a third weight class, and he's running out of patience.

    According to Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene, Stevenson has contacted the WBC to enforce a mandatory title fight against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. In the event of a purse bid, Stevenson's team also is reportedly pushing for a 50-50 purse split.

