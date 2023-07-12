MLB's 10 Most Intriguing Storylines to Track Post-2023 All-Star Break

0 of 10

AP Photo/Alex Slitz

With the first half of the 2023 season and the All-Star festivities in the books, it's all quiet on the Major League Baseball front. Yet the silence will only last until the second half begins on Friday.

Since it figures to be a doozy, we've previewed 10 especially big storylines to track as the '23 campaign careens toward its inevitable conclusion.

The trade deadline? That's a check. Players looking to achieve historic feats? Also a check. The fates of various playoff races in the American League and National League? Definitely a check.

We've kinda-sorta ranked the 10 storylines we picked out, but the order more so unfolds in a way that makes narrative sense.