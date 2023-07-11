49ers' Deebo Samuel Cuts off Radio Interview After Question About His Eagles Comments

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deebo Samuel isn't interested in talking about what he said in the aftermath of the San Francisco 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

During an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio, Samuel cut off the interview as he was being asked about the comments and what reaction he expects to receive from Eagles fans when the 49ers visit Philadelphia during the 2023 regular season.

Samuel was one of several 49ers players who did a lot of talking following the NFC Championship Game.

On Feb. 9, Samuel told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio that San Francisco would've won by double digits if Brock Purdy didn't get hurt.

Samuel doubled down on his stance in May when he told Zion Olojede of Complex Sports the 49ers "lost because we played with 10 people."

"I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah," he added, "it would've definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

The 49ers were at a distinct disadvantage for virtually the entire game. Purdy was injured on San Francisco's sixth offensive snap when Haason Reddick hit his arm and elbow to force a fumble.

Josh Johnson, who signed with the team on Dec. 4 after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot, took over before he left early in the third quarter with a concussion. Purdy came back in but was limited to handoffs outside of two screen passes because he couldn't throw the ball.

It was undoubtedly a frustrating way for San Francisco's season to end after winning 12 consecutive games between the regular season and playoffs.

Samuel and the 49ers can get a modicum of revenge on Dec. 3 when they travel to Lincoln Financial Field for a showdown with the Eagles.