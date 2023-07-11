Bills Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Has Spot 'If He Wants to Ring Chase' amid Patriots Buzz

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly still willing to sign free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins if he lowers his monetary asking price.

During an appearance Monday on the Rich Eisen Show, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington discussed Hopkins' situation and whether he may have priced himself out of signing with a team that has legitimate shot at reaching the Super Bowl (beginning at 1:25 mark):

Darlington specifically mentioned the Bills as a team that has interest in D-Hop if he makes winning a championship his No. 1 priority, saying: "My understanding with the Bills is, yeah, they love DeAndre Hopkins, and he'd be a great addition, but they're not gonna pay him. If he wants to ring chase, there's a spot for him."

For much of Hopkins' free agency process since getting released by the Arizona Cardinals in May, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have been viewed as the top contenders to sign him.

They are the only two teams Hopkins is known to have met with in person, and ESPN's Mike Reiss reported this week that both teams have offered Hopkins a contract, although the Titans have been "more aggressive" in their pursuit.

Neither the Patriots nor Titans reached the playoffs last season, although they could return to the postseason in 2023 if things break the right way.

However, even if that happens, neither team is considered a legitimate chance to play for a championship.

The Bills have become perennial Super Bowl contenders, having won the AFC East in three straight seasons and made four consecutive playoff appearances thanks largely to the play of superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

In Buffalo, Hopkins would have the chance to play with Allen and form arguably the top wide receiver duo in the entire league along with Stefon Diggs.

Signing the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro would be a luxury more than a need for Buffalo, although he would be an upgrade over Gabe Davis at WR2.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Bills have just shy of $5.5 million in salary cap space, compared to $8.3 million for the Titans and $17.7 million for the Patriots, making it difficult for them to compete financially.

It seems the door is still open for D-Hop in Buffalo, but closing the monetary gap between the Bills and teams like the Patriots and Titans may not be possible.