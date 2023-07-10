Angels' Shohei Ohtani Says Winning is Important Ahead of Free Agency: 'Sucks to Lose'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani has never reached the postseason with the Los Angeles Angels during his MLB career. It could potentially be a strike against the team in his looming free agency after the season.

"Those feelings get stronger year by year," Ohtani told reporters, as translated by interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, when asked if reaching the playoffs has become a higher priority at this point in his career. "It sucks to lose. He wants to win, so it gets stronger every year."

The Angels are in the unenviable position of having to decide whether to trade Ohtani before the Aug. 1 deadline or risk losing him for nothing in free agency, though he could always choose to re-sign with the team.

"Obviously all the trade stuff, he has no control over, so he tries to not think about it, just focuses on the game that day," Mizuhara told reporters on Ohtani's behalf. "That's the hardest part about trying to win ballgames every day."

Winning has not been the Angels' strong suit during Ohtani's time in the United States.

The team hasn't posted a single winning season since his arrival six years ago and are currently 45-46, seven games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West and five games out of the final Wild Card berth.

Ohtani has done everything possible to keep them afloat. He's the clear frontrunner for AL MVP after hitting .302 with an MLB-leading 32 homers to go along with 71 RBI, 63 runs and a 1.050 OPS heading into the All-Star break.

Oh, and he's also 7-4 on the mound in 17 starts with a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 100.1 innings.

So Ohtani is bound to receive the richest contract in MLB history this winter. He's the most unique and impactful player in the game given his status as both an elite slugger and an excellent starting pitcher.

For now, however, Ohtani is hoping to just get the Angels into the postseason.

"I've never been a free agent before, so I'm not sure how that's going to be," he noted. "Like I said before, I'm focused on this season right now. I just want to do my best this year, try and get as many wins as possible and just do my best."