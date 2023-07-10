Pete Alonso Gives Shohei Ohtani His Mets Recruiting Pitch amid Free Agency Rumors

Norm Hall/Getty Images

New York Mets fans don't have much reason for optimism this season, but Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency could be a source of hope.

And Pete Alonso is already making his pitch to the Los Angeles Angels superstar.

"It's a great city to live in," the slugger said while also highlighting the Mets' impressive fanbase. "Citi Field's a really fun place to play."

The Mets make some sense for Ohtani.

After all, the sheer amount of money he could be in line for during the offseason may take some smaller-market teams out of the picture. Yet owner Steve Cohen has never been shy about pouring money into the club, and New York has the most expensive roster by payroll this season.

All that has gotten it is a 42-48 record and fourth-place position in the National League East at the All-Star break.

While such poor results despite an expensive roster might discourage some owners and front offices from doubling down and committing to a massive deal like the one Ohtani will earn, Buster Olney of ESPN reported on July 2 it increased speculation around the league about whether Cohen will pursue the star pitcher and hitter.

Ohtani would be quite the way to turn things around in 2024.

He could anchor their starting rotation and lineup as the most unique player in the league. Players seem to know that given the pitches from Alonso and Kodai Senga:

This may be shaping up to be a lost season for the Mets, but adding Ohtani would put World Series or bust expectations right back in place for 2024.