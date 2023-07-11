Updated 4 Best Landing Spots for Free Agent Winger Vladimir Tarasenko

0 of 4

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

October will be here soon enough.

And when it arrives, Vladimir Tarasenko and his 270 career NHL goals will have a full-time job as a top-six winger with one of the league's 32 teams.

But in July, it's all still a mystery.

The 31-year-old started the 2022-23 season with the St. Louis Blues before a deal shortly before the trade deadline sent him to New York, where he finished the regular schedule and played one ultimately disappointing playoff round with the Rangers.

General manager Chris Drury brought Tarasenko and Patrick Kane in as needle-movers as the team tried to better its run to the postseason final four from the previous spring, but neither Tarasenko's 21 points in 31 regular games nor his four in seven playoff games were enough, and the eight-year, $60 million contract he signed expired on July 1.

He wasn't among the first wave of players signing new deals in the first few days of the month and now that July is nearing its halfway point his future remains the stuff of daily conjecture among those who follow such things for a living. The B/R hockey staff is certainly among that group and assessed the situation while compiling an updated list of landing spots that seem to make the most sense for the prolific Russian-born sniper.

