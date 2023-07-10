Lakers Rumors: Scouts, Execs 'Evenly Split' on Jalen Hood-Schifino After NBA Draft

AP Photo/John Locher

While the Los Angeles Lakers have received a ton of praise for their offseason moves, their decision to select point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino in the first round of last month's NBA draft reportedly has come into question.

According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, "Scouts and executives are evenly split on" the 17 pick, who starred for the Indiana Hoosiers for a year before jumping to the NBA.

"Some point to his bizarre shot profile at Indiana. His best work came in the midrange and the top of the key, while he struggled at the rim. There are questions about his burst off the dribble and vertical athleticism," Woike stated. "Others point to his command and size at point guard and are quick to point out that the goal at No. 17, at least mathematically, is to draft a contributor."

Hood-Schifino is coming off a solid performance in Sunday's summer league game against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 15 points and adding five assists, three rebounds and a block. He hit both of his three-pointers after going 0-of-9 combined from beyond the arc in his previous two outings.

Hood-Schifino and the Lakers will be back in action on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.