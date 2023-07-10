Colts' Jim Irsay on Anthony Richardson's Rookie Season: 'It's Going to Be Tough'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There will be plenty of expectations on Anthony Richardson's shoulders after the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick, but even the team owner understands there will be growing pains in his rookie season.

"For Anthony Richardson, it's going to be tough," Jim Irsay said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk).

"But he has to play to get better. I mean, there's no question. Gardner [Minshew] could play come out and obviously play better early on, just being a veteran, but we have to get Anthony on the field. That's Shane's call when he decides to do it."

Juggling the decision to go with the veteran in Minshew or the rookie in Richardson will be a critical decision for new head coach Shane Steichen, but, as Irsay pointed out, the youngster is the team's franchise quarterback for the future.

Richardson will likely see plenty of time, especially if the Colts aren't realistic Super Bowl contenders this season and will have an eye on that future.

Whether he can make strides as a passer to go along with his skills as a runner and playmaker after completing just 53.8 percent of his passes in his final collegiate season at Florida will ultimately determine his ceiling.

But it will likely take him some time to adjust to the NFL level.