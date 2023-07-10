X

NBA

    Jordan Poole 'Grateful' for Warriors' Steph Curry, Klay Thompson After Wizards Trade

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, July 10, 2023

    Jordan Poole of the Washington Wizards talks to the media during a Press Conference at 2023 Las Vegas Summer League on July 8, 2023
    Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jordan Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards this offseason in the deal that landed Chris Paul with the Golden State Warriors, and the young guard recently said he was thankful for the time he got to spend playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

    "Well, those are the two greatest shooters of all time, in my opinion, personally, and there's just things you learn in practice, in the game, on the road that you wouldn't be able to learn not being in the mix, you know?" he told reporters. "And I'm thankful for that, grateful for that, and you learn you apply it to your skill set, the things you want to be able to be good at."

    Poole added that he knows he can always reach out to the pair for advice in the future, even from afar.

    "We also built a relationship to where I can ask them. I can text Steph, I can text Klay, I can call them and just have a conversation," he said. "So, that doesn't leave. That doesn't go anywhere. If anything, I just know the plays that they run—split actions and high-ball screens, so competitive advantage."

    Poole, 24, was a breakout star for the Dubs during their title-winning 2021-22 campaign, averaging 18.5 points per game. He increased that output to 20.4 points per contest last season, though his efficiency dipped—he shot 43 percent from the field, 33.6 percent from three and had a -0.8 net rating, per NBA.com—and his defense left plenty to be desired.

    Add in the potential tensions with Draymond Green after the veteran forward punched Poole during last season's training camp, and a change of scenery made sense. But it's clear he learned a lot from Curry and Thompson during his four seasons with the Warriors.