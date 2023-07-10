X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Jazz 'Watching from the Sidelines' amid Heat Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 22: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on March 22, 2023 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    It's always possible that a mystery team might emerge for wantaway superstar Damian Lillard. The Utah Jazz probably won't be that team, however.

    "It sounds like the Jazz, they kicked the tires on that, but they're very much watching from the sidelines," ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted on Monday's edition of The Hoop Collective podcast (50:55 mark).

    Lillard, 32, did go to college at Utah's Weber State, which ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted in the above clip, so there is some connection there. But Lillard is also seeking to depart Portland for a championship contender, and it's hard to envision a core group of himself, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins improving those chances.

    Most reports to this point have suggested that Lillard has taken a "Miami or bust" approach to seeking a trade. A trio of Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would give the superstar point guard a very legitimate shot to win a title.

    Whether Miami can offer Portland a satisfactory trade package remains to be seen. But while another team might yet enter the mix, don't expect it to be the Jazz.

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Jazz 'Watching from the Sidelines' amid Heat Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon