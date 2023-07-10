Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Jazz 'Watching from the Sidelines' amid Heat Buzz

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

It's always possible that a mystery team might emerge for wantaway superstar Damian Lillard. The Utah Jazz probably won't be that team, however.

"It sounds like the Jazz, they kicked the tires on that, but they're very much watching from the sidelines," ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted on Monday's edition of The Hoop Collective podcast (50:55 mark).

Lillard, 32, did go to college at Utah's Weber State, which ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted in the above clip, so there is some connection there. But Lillard is also seeking to depart Portland for a championship contender, and it's hard to envision a core group of himself, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins improving those chances.

Most reports to this point have suggested that Lillard has taken a "Miami or bust" approach to seeking a trade. A trio of Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would give the superstar point guard a very legitimate shot to win a title.

Whether Miami can offer Portland a satisfactory trade package remains to be seen. But while another team might yet enter the mix, don't expect it to be the Jazz.