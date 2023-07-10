NBA Execs: Lakers Could Trade D'Angelo Russell 'If Necessary' Thanks to Contract

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' re-signing of D'Angelo Russell does not necessarily mean he's a long-term fit.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported NBA executives believe the Lakers could still trade Russell if he proves to be an awkward fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season.

The Lakers cannot trade Russell until after Dec. 15, but that gives them two full months to continue monitoring the fit. Russell signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the Lakers earlier this month that includes a player option.

The flexibility of that deal provides the Lakers a failsafe and potentially gives a team interested in Russell a chance to acquire him on a short-term basis. Still just 27 years old, Russell has already played for four NBA teams and is on his second stint with the Lakers.

The Ohio State product averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game after being acquired in a midseason trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Russell was largely stellar during the regular season, his play fell apart in the postseason. He averaged just 6.3 points and 3.5 assists in the Lakers' conference finals loss to the Denver Nuggets, shooting a miserable 13.3 percent from three-point range.

Living with inconsistent shooting would be fine if Russell were a plus defender, but he's decidedly a minus on that end. It's possible free-agent signing Gabe Vincent, who is a solid perimeter defender, will wind up being a better fit on the roster and make Russell expendable midway through next season.