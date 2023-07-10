Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons Headline NFL EDGE Rankings by Coaches, Execs

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers superstar Nick Bosa is the best edge-rusher in the NFL.

Well, at least according to ESPN's recent ranking of the top-10 players at the position.

As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted, the company "surveyed league executives, coaches, scouts and players" to get their top 10 players at the position. ESPN then gathered the results and ranked players "based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, along with dozens of interviews, research and film-study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen."

Bosa topped the edge-rushers, which isn't a shock after he led the NFL with 18.5 sacks last season, his second straight season with 15 or more sacks.

"Size, strength, power, speed, quickness, solid length, repertoire of moves and high motor," a high-ranking NFL official told Fowler. "He's got it all."

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett came in at No. 2, followed by Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons at No. 3.

"It wouldn't surprise me if he's No. 1 by next year," one NFL coordinator told Fowler regarding Parsons. "His talent is undeniable."

The Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt and the Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick rounded out the top five of the rankings.