Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon Dominance Applauded by Fans After Win vs. Hubert Hurkacz

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's quest for a calendar Grand Slam continues after he overcame a tough challenge from Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday.

The reigning champion prevailed in four sets, 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4

The match was suspended Sunday after two sets due to the 11 p.m. curfew at the All England Club. When play resumed, the prolonged break had done little to help Djokovic handle Hurkacz's massive serve.

Hurkacz earned 33 aces and won 81 percent of his first-service points over the course of the encounter.

The trouble for the Polish right-hander was that Djokovic was equally dominant on serve. He only allowed two break-point opportunities and lost just 24 of his 124 total service points.

Hopes of an upset grew when Hurkacz claimed the third set, but those dreams quickly faded when Djokovic earned a critical service break to go ahead 4-3 in the fourth. He didn't drop a point across his final two service games to seal the victory.

Consistency won out in the end for the No. 2 seed. He didn't give Hurkacz any major openings, committing three double faults and 16 unforced errors, and he capitalized when a chance to ramp up the pressure on his opponent presented itself in the fourth set.

Djokovic will meet seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. They've met four times on the ATP Tour, with the former claiming a 3-1 advantage. Rublev lost in straight sets when they last faced off at the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.