X

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon Dominance Applauded by Fans After Win vs. Hubert Hurkacz

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the Men's Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's quest for a calendar Grand Slam continues after he overcame a tough challenge from Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday.

The reigning champion prevailed in four sets, 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4

The match was suspended Sunday after two sets due to the 11 p.m. curfew at the All England Club. When play resumed, the prolonged break had done little to help Djokovic handle Hurkacz's massive serve.

Hurkacz earned 33 aces and won 81 percent of his first-service points over the course of the encounter.

OptaAce @OptaAce

31 - Hubert Hurkacz is the first player to serve more than 30 aces in a single match against Novak Djokovic (now 31) since Sam Querrey at Wimbledon 2016, when <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a> lost his last completed match at the event. Hammer.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a>

The trouble for the Polish right-hander was that Djokovic was equally dominant on serve. He only allowed two break-point opportunities and lost just 24 of his 124 total service points.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon

A stat that shows <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a>'s dominance.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://t.co/X3k7tned4r">pic.twitter.com/X3k7tned4r</a>

Hopes of an upset grew when Hurkacz claimed the third set, but those dreams quickly faded when Djokovic earned a critical service break to go ahead 4-3 in the fourth. He didn't drop a point across his final two service games to seal the victory.

Consistency won out in the end for the No. 2 seed. He didn't give Hurkacz any major openings, committing three double faults and 16 unforced errors, and he capitalized when a chance to ramp up the pressure on his opponent presented itself in the fourth set.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

As a reward for playing the best match of his life, Hurkacz gets to lose to Djokovic in 4 sets instead of 3.

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon Dominance Applauded by Fans After Win vs. Hubert Hurkacz
Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
José Morgado @josemorgado

Djokovic was very good in the 2nd half of the 3rd set. Doing what he does when pushed. <a href="https://t.co/oF3b7eZrsq">https://t.co/oF3b7eZrsq</a>

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a> overcomes an extremely inspired Hurkacz 7-6 7-6 5-7 6-4. First day was the key when you look at the match as a whole, Novak finally broke Hubi after almost three hours.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18

At the slightest hint of adversity, Novak Djokovic just locks it all down and mainlines his game. <br><br>Made of untouchable stuff.

OptaAce @OptaAce

90% - Novak Djokovic is now equal-second for winning percentage in Men's Singles in Wimbledon in the Open Era (90.0%, 90-10), level with Pete Sampras. Landlord.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/atptour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@atptour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Wimbledon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BBCSport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BBCSport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/bbctennis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bbctennis</a> <a href="https://t.co/r5jXk3rbwb">pic.twitter.com/r5jXk3rbwb</a>

MrBanks💰 @Mrbankstips

The Greatest of all time into the quarterfinals! <br><br>Wimbledon is Djokovic's playground 👑 <a href="https://t.co/rUQWw4u3LT">pic.twitter.com/rUQWw4u3LT</a>

Brett Hanfling @Brett_Hanfling

Novak Djokovic hasn't lost a match on Wimbledon's Centre Court in 10 years. Nuts. <a href="https://t.co/O4ImzwVm73">pic.twitter.com/O4ImzwVm73</a>

Julio Cesar Rodriguez @jcrmtxus

We already knew he was coming for Hurkacz on the fourth. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a> is so prepared physically and mentally to overcome pretty much any player on the other side of the court plus the crowd. Insane to see it's been years since he lost a match at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a>. Go Nole!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a>

Djokovic will meet seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. They've met four times on the ATP Tour, with the former claiming a 3-1 advantage. Rublev lost in straight sets when they last faced off at the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.