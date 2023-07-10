Lakers Should Sign Christian Wood to Contract amid 2023 NBA Free Agency RumorsJuly 10, 2023
Lakers Should Sign Christian Wood to Contract amid 2023 NBA Free Agency Rumors
As the Los Angeles Lakers put the finishing touches on their 2023 NBA offseason, they know how they want their next—and possibly final—move to go.
"We are actively in the market to add another big," general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters.
The Lakers, Pelinka relayed, are considering playing more two-big lineups next season, as they did during their championship banner-raising 2019-20 campaign. They don't have the numbers to do that yet, though, as Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are the only bigs on the roster.
L.A. has options, though, with The Athletic's Jovan Buha reporting that both Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo "are in consideration" for a roster spot. While the Lakers are likely considering alternatives too, that isn't necessary. Wood should be a no-brainer choice if he's willing to take a minimum deal.
Wood Could Give This Frontcourt a Different Dimension
Because L.A. has potentially major minutes to fill should it opt for the two-big look, this signing is about more than simply adding depth. What the Lakers really want to do is add a big who gives them something more than they already have.
"I think dimensionalizing the skills at that position would be important," Pelinka said. "So we don't want to sign someone who replicates the skills that Jaxson Hayes has. So if we can diversify the big position and have different looks, that would be good."
That alone might be the biggest argument in Wood's favor.
Biyombo plays around the rim at both ends, serving as a shot-blocker, a point-blank finisher and not much else. That's probably pretty close to the job description the Lakers have laid out for Hayes.
Wood, meanwhile, would add multiple perimeter elements as an above-average shooter from distance (career 37.9 percent) and a capable shot-creator off the dribble. He isn't super reliable on the defensive end, but if Davis and Hayes can lock down the paint, L.A. could live with Wood's shortcomings on that end in pursuit of strong production at the other.
Lakers Could Help Elevate His Stock
When free agency first opened this summer, Wood probably had designs of striking it rich.
After all, he was coming off the heels of three consecutive highly productive seasons. His three-year averages included 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.1 blocks. The list of players matching those numbers over this stretch is...nonexistent. That's right; Wood was the only player to hit each of those marks, per StatHead Basketball.
The fact the free-agent market looked over him anyway highlights how much he needs a reputation boost. You wouldn't think someone would have a stat sheet like that and be hurting to find a contract, but here he is. And that basically follows suit with his entire career, as he has already played for seven different teams in seven NBA seasons.
He needs to prove he can consistently defend and generally contribute to a winning team. Playing a pivotal role for a championship-hopeful club under Hollywood's spotlight would do wonders for Wood's reputation—and, eventually, his bank account.
Two seasons back, Malik Monk balled out during his single-season stay in L.A. and was promptly paid right after. Lonnie Walker IV seemed on a similar path last season before injuries and trades squeezed him out of the rotation. Wood should view those examples as proof that taking minimum money in L.A. now could lead to a big payday down the line.
Low-Risk, Sky-High Reward Potential
If L.A. opted to sign Biyombo, it would have a good idea of what it was getting. He offers a certain level of security, since the Lakers could confidently count on him providing solid at-rim play at both ends. The cost of that security, though, would be the low ceiling on his game. He is who he is, for better or worse.
Wood is a wild card. The Lakers wouldn't know exactly what he would bring, and that might be a good thing.
He is clearly talented. The list of players with his size (6'10"), skills and athleticism isn't long. He just hasn't put all of the pieces together yet, and clearly the market is skeptical that the 27-year-old ever will.
But what if L.A. managed to crack the code? What if it found the right developmental plan that allowed Wood to tap into his wide-ranging skill set while also playing a style that's more conducive to winning? What if it accelerated his reads on both ends, making him a more efficient scorer, a more willing passer and a more reliable defender?
Now, granted, the odds of that transformation coming during his eighth NBA go-round aren't great, but the cost would literally be minimal. L.A. would be out nothing more than a roster spot, and it could even get that back if needed by trading or waiving him. The answer seems obvious, then: Wood is the player who should complete this roster.