Lakers Should Sign Christian Wood to Contract amid 2023 NBA Free Agency Rumors

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers put the finishing touches on their 2023 NBA offseason, they know how they want their next—and possibly final—move to go.



"We are actively in the market to add another big," general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters.



The Lakers, Pelinka relayed, are considering playing more two-big lineups next season, as they did during their championship banner-raising 2019-20 campaign. They don't have the numbers to do that yet, though, as Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are the only bigs on the roster.



L.A. has options, though, with The Athletic's Jovan Buha reporting that both Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo "are in consideration" for a roster spot. While the Lakers are likely considering alternatives too, that isn't necessary. Wood should be a no-brainer choice if he's willing to take a minimum deal.

